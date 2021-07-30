B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,350 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $192.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

