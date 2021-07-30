B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,167.14.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,511.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,371.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $879.69 and a 1 year high of $1,519.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.