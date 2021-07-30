Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

