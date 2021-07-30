Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OC. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.24. 7,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

