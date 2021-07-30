Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carriage Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Carriage Services by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.