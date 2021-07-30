Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company posted solid second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line surged 135.6% and 191.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company’s operations reflect recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it has been benefitting from focus on unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships and loyalty program. With restrictions being lifted and approximately 99% of its properties operating, Hilton’s business is likely to pick up on improved demand post the summer period. However, the company’s performance continues to be negatively impacted by rising COVID cases and prolonged travel restrictions particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.32.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $131.97. 25,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,672. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.