Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

MBIN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,637. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

