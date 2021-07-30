Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,969. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

