Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Adient reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. 5,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

