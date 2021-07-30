Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $624.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

