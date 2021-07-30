Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells $1,706,613.30 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $174.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

