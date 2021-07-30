Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

