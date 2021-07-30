Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

