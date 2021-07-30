Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
