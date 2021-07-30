Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

