Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.