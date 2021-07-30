Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $153.36. 10,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,686. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

