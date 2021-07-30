888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 376.40 ($4.92). 888 shares last traded at GBX 375.20 ($4.90), with a volume of 1,039,275 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

