McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $269.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $243.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.