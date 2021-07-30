McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Cowen from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

