5,074 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

