KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,573 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.54. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.