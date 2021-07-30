KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NUVA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.