KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

GPN opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

