KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

