Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $754,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 754,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

