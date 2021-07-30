Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

