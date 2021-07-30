-$0.30 EPS Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

