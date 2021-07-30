Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

ZYXI stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 22,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

ZYXI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zynex stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

