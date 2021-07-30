Chainswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,641.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,641.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,333,267 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

