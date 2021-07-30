LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $143.58. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

