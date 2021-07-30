Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRNE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,390. Borneo Resource Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the exploration of precious metal and natural resource concession assets in the Republic of Indonesia. The company was founded on June 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

