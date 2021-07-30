Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.