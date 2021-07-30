Insider Buying: ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Purchases 8,440 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

Shares of LON:CTEC traded down GBX 20.80 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 236.90 ($3.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. ConvaTec Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

