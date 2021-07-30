Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MNSF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Mansfelder Metals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Mansfelder Metals Company Profile
