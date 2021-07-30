Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Short Interest Update

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MNSF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Mansfelder Metals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Mansfelder Metals Company Profile

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

