Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.95). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 169,885 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £865.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

