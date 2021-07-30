Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.14. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 497,352 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6388732 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

