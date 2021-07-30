Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,695,404 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 995,720 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

