Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YKLTY shares. Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.48 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.49.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.