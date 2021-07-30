Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 33,489 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.00 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11.

