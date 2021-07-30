G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Trading 0.2% Higher

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGGVU)

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

