Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Up 0.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 1,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 25,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $252,839.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOA)

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

