Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (NYSE:TRCA) Trading Down 0.6%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRCA)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.