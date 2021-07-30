Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AWP stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
