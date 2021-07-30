Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AWP stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 625.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

