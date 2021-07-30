Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,312,000 after buying an additional 374,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 97,913 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

