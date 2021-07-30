Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 211.5% in July

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

