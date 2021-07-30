Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report $21.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.74 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $20.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

HBMD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,661. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

