Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $83.88. 8,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,714. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

