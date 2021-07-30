Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. 8,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.