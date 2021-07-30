Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce $26.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the highest is $27.55 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

