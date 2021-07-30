Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

